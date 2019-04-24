Dr. Anju Paul, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Paul is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Anju Paul, MD
Overview of Dr. Anju Paul, MD
Dr. Anju Paul, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Naperville, IL. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 16 years of experience. They graduated from Rush Med Coll Of Rush Univ and is affiliated with Edward Hospital - Main Campus.
Dr. Paul's Office Locations
Duly Health and Care - Endocrinology1020 E Ogden Ave Ste 100, Naperville, IL 60563 Directions (630) 789-4910
Hospital Affiliations
- Edward Hospital - Main Campus
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
I have seen dr Paul 3 times and find her to be a excellent doctor. I have seen hundreds of doctors in my lifetime and would put her in the top 10%
About Dr. Anju Paul, MD
- Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
- 16 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- NEW YORK UNIVERSITY
- Rush University Medical Center
- Rush Med Coll Of Rush Univ
Dr. Paul works at
