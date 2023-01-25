Dr. Anju Varghese, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Varghese is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Anju Varghese, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Anju Varghese, MD
Dr. Anju Varghese, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in New City, NY. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 26 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from Kottayam Medical College, Mahatma Gandhi University and is affiliated with Good Samaritan Hospital.
Dr. Varghese works at
Dr. Varghese's Office Locations
-
1
Anju Varghese- Charalel M.D., Arthritis and Rheumatology PLLC20 Squadron Blvd Ste 345, New City, NY 10956 Directions
-
2
Arthitis & Rhematology, PLLC1034 N Broadway Ste 2D, Yonkers, NY 10701 Directions (914) 327-4433
Hospital Affiliations
- Good Samaritan Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Varghese is always professional, courteous, and very knowledgeable. I have been a patient for several years, and have reocommended her to several family members. She is always on top of my care, and adjusts my medications if needed. Her office staff is friendly and courteous. It is a pleasure to see her every 3 months for my visit, and will continue to recommend her to everyone who needs a great doctor!!!!
About Dr. Anju Varghese, MD
- Rheumatology
- 26 years of experience
- English, Malayalam
- 1811950850
Education & Certifications
- Montefior Med Ctr Albert Einstein Coll Med
- Mt Sinai-Elmhurst
- Mt Sinai/Elmhurst Hosp
- Kottayam Medical College, Mahatma Gandhi University
- Internal Medicine and Rheumatology
Dr. Varghese has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Varghese accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Varghese has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Varghese works at
Dr. Varghese has seen patients for Arthritis, Polymyalgia Rheumatica (PMR) and Rheumatoid Arthritis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Varghese on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Varghese speaks Malayalam.
33 patients have reviewed Dr. Varghese. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Varghese.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Varghese, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Varghese appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.