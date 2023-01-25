Overview of Dr. Anju Varghese, MD

Dr. Anju Varghese, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in New City, NY. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 26 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from Kottayam Medical College, Mahatma Gandhi University and is affiliated with Good Samaritan Hospital.



Dr. Varghese works at Anju Varghese- Charalel M.D., Arthritis and Rheumatology PLLC in New City, NY with other offices in Yonkers, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Arthritis, Polymyalgia Rheumatica (PMR) and Rheumatoid Arthritis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.