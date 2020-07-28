Overview of Dr. Anjula Gandhi, MD

Dr. Anjula Gandhi, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Brooklyn, NY. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 25 years of experience. They graduated from Sawai Man Singh Med College Rajasthan University Jaipur Rajasthan India and is affiliated with Brookdale Hospital Medical Center.



Dr. Gandhi works at BROOKDALE HOSPITAL MEDICAL CTR in Brooklyn, NY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.