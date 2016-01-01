Overview of Dr. Anjuli Gupta, MD

Dr. Anjuli Gupta, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Bronx, NY. They specialize in General Surgery, has 10 years of experience. They graduated from NEW YORK MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Montefiore Medical Center.



Dr. Gupta works at Montefiore M-E Center for Cancer Care in Bronx, NY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.