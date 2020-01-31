Dr. Anjum Butte, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Butte is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Anjum Butte, MD
Overview
Dr. Anjum Butte, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Concord, MA. They specialize in Cardiology, has 43 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from FATIMA COLLEGE OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Emerson Hospital and Lahey Hospital and Medical Center.
Dr. Butte works at
Locations
-
1
James E Zuckerman, M.d.131 Old Road To 9 Acre Cor Ste 520, Concord, MA 01742 Directions (978) 287-0021
-
2
Massachusetts General Hospital55 Fruit St, Boston, MA 02114 Directions (617) 726-7400Wednesday9:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Emerson Hospital
- Lahey Hospital and Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Massachusetts
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Tufts Health Plan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Butte?
Dr. Butte saved my life by giving me her cell number when she was away and arranging an ambulance when my angina became unstable with a 95% blockage of the main coronary artery. She has been excellent on follow-up.
About Dr. Anjum Butte, MD
- Cardiology
- 43 years of experience
- English, Panjabi
- 1104807379
Education & Certifications
- FATIMA COLLEGE OF MEDICINE
- Cardiovascular Disease
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Butte accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Butte has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Butte works at
Dr. Butte has seen patients for Electrocardiogram (EKG), Heart Disease and Hyperlipidemia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Butte on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Butte speaks Panjabi.
11 patients have reviewed Dr. Butte. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Butte.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Butte, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Butte appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.