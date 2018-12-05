Dr. Anjum Razzaq, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Razzaq is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Anjum Razzaq, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Anjum Razzaq, MD is a Sleep Medicine Specialist in Milwaukee, WI. They specialize in Sleep Medicine, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF KARACHI / DOW MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Ascension Saint Francis Hospital and Ascension SE Wisconsin Hospital - St. Joseph Campus.
Dr. Razzaq works at
Locations
-
1
Therapy Wizards Corp3727 W Wisconsin Ave, Milwaukee, WI 53208 Directions (414) 291-2626
-
2
Procare Medical Group Sc5631 W Lincoln Ave, Milwaukee, WI 53219 Directions (414) 645-7499
Hospital Affiliations
- Ascension Saint Francis Hospital
- Ascension SE Wisconsin Hospital - St. Joseph Campus
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Razzaq?
He is kind and understanding
About Dr. Anjum Razzaq, MD
- Sleep Medicine
- 34 years of experience
- English
- 1750475620
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF KARACHI / DOW MEDICAL COLLEGE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Razzaq has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Razzaq accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Razzaq has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Razzaq works at
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Razzaq. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Razzaq.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Razzaq, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Razzaq appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.