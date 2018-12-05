Overview

Dr. Anjum Razzaq, MD is a Sleep Medicine Specialist in Milwaukee, WI. They specialize in Sleep Medicine, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF KARACHI / DOW MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Ascension Saint Francis Hospital and Ascension SE Wisconsin Hospital - St. Joseph Campus.



Dr. Razzaq works at Procare Medical Group in Milwaukee, WI. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.