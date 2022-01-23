Dr. Ara has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Anjuman Ara, MD
Overview of Dr. Anjuman Ara, MD
Dr. Anjuman Ara, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Kenner, LA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from Sindh Medical College, Dow University Of Health Sciences and is affiliated with Ochsner Medical Center - Kenner.
Dr. Ara works at
Dr. Ara's Office Locations
Ara Anjuman MD200 W Esplanade Ave Ste 312, Kenner, LA 70065 Directions (504) 464-8990
Hospital Affiliations
- Ochsner Medical Center - Kenner
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Buckeye Community Health Plan
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- Coventry Health Care of Louisiana
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
- WellPoint
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Ara is very direct about your care and she means well. She will assess all obstacles to ensure you are cared for properly. It took me at least 10 different doctors/specialists for her to give me the right diagnosis and medication. I am so grateful I found her, she practices good medicine, so if you are looking for a great doctor she is definitely on my list. When my health was in decline specialists could not figure out what was wrong and I was left with unanswered questions about my health until I met her!
About Dr. Anjuman Ara, MD
- Internal Medicine
- 31 years of experience
- English, Urdu
- 1184657314
Education & Certifications
- Morehouse School of Med
- Sindh Medical College, Dow University Of Health Sciences
