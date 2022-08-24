Dr. Ankesh Nigam, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Nigam is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Ankesh Nigam, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Ankesh Nigam, MD
Dr. Ankesh Nigam, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Albany, NY. They specialize in General Surgery, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from New York U, School of Medicine and is affiliated with Albany Medical Center Hospital.
Dr. Nigam works at
Dr. Nigam's Office Locations
Albany Medical Center50 New Scotland Ave, Albany, NY 12208 Directions (518) 262-0940
Hospital Affiliations
- Albany Medical Center Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
On Feb. 26, 2005 Dr. Nigam saved my life. I had been in another hospital in for 2 weeks bleeding internally. I was transferred to the Albany Med in the evening & the next morning he operated. He took out 2-1/2 feet of intestine out of me & put me back together. In this entire process I went thru 29 units of blood. This was 17 yrs ago, I am now 81 yrs old. He is the best. I trusted him with my life then & I would trust him with my life again if need be.
About Dr. Ankesh Nigam, MD
- General Surgery
- 33 years of experience
- English
- 1275528226
Education & Certifications
- The Johns Hopkins Hospital
- New York U, School of Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Nigam has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Nigam accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Nigam has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Nigam works at
Dr. Nigam has seen patients for Biliary Atresia, Pancreatic Cancer and Ileus, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Nigam on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
27 patients have reviewed Dr. Nigam. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Nigam.
