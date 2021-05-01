Overview

Dr. Ankhnu Uaskhem, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Brooklyn, NY. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 20 years of experience. They graduated from New York U, School of Medicine and is affiliated with Brookdale Hospital Medical Center.



Dr. Uaskhem works at Empire State Colon & Rectal Surgery, LLC in Brooklyn, NY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.