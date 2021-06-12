Dr. Ankila Chandran, PHD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Chandran is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Ankila Chandran, PHD
Overview of Dr. Ankila Chandran, PHD
Dr. Ankila Chandran, PHD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Voorhees, NJ. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 22 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from Touro College of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with Jefferson Stratford Hospital.
Dr. Chandran works at
Dr. Chandran's Office Locations
-
1
Behavioral Health at Washington Township443 Laurel Oak Rd, Voorhees, NJ 08043 Directions
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Ambetter
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Amerihealth
- Buckeye Community Health Plan
- Medicaid of New Jersey
- QualCare
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Chandran?
She is the best Psychiatrist I have ever had! After fourteen years of being misdiagnosed with Schizoaffective disorder from a previous doctor, she diagnosed me with psychosis with traumatic brain Injury and now I am on the right medication and right dosage and have the right diagnosis! She saved my life!
About Dr. Ankila Chandran, PHD
- Psychiatry
- 22 years of experience
- English, French
- Female
- 1093781114
Education & Certifications
- Rowan University School of Osteopathic Medicine
- Rowan University School of Osteopathic Medicine
- Touro College of Osteopathic Medicine
- Psychiatry
Hospital Affiliations
- Jefferson Stratford Hospital
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Chandran has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Chandran accepts UnitedHealthCare, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Chandran has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Chandran works at
Dr. Chandran has seen patients for Personality Disorders, Anxiety and ADHD and-or ADD, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Chandran on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Chandran speaks French.
26 patients have reviewed Dr. Chandran. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Chandran.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Chandran, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Chandran appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.