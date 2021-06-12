Overview of Dr. Ankila Chandran, PHD

Dr. Ankila Chandran, PHD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Voorhees, NJ. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 22 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from Touro College of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with Jefferson Stratford Hospital.



Dr. Chandran works at Behavioral Health at Washington Township in Voorhees, NJ. They frequently treat conditions like Personality Disorders, Anxiety and ADHD and-or ADD along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts UnitedHealthCare as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.