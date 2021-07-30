Dr. Desai has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Ankit Desai, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Ankit Desai, MD
Dr. Ankit Desai, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Jacksonville, FL. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 20 years of experience, and is board certified in Plastic Surgery. They graduated from University of Florida and is affiliated with Baptist Medical Center Jacksonville.
Dr. Desai works at
Dr. Desai's Office Locations
Advanced Dermatology14546 Old Saint Augustine Rd Ste 407, Jacksonville, FL 32258 Directions (904) 262-3372
Baptist MD Anderson Cancer Center1301 W Palm Ave, Jacksonville, FL 32254 Directions (904) 202-7300
Florida Plastic Surgery Group2 Shircliff Way Ste 500, Jacksonville, FL 32204 Directions (904) 262-3722Monday8:30am - 5:00pmTuesday8:30am - 5:00pmWednesday8:30am - 5:00pmThursday8:30am - 5:00pmFriday8:30am - 5:00pm
Florida Plastic Surgery Group1658 St Vincents Way Ste 210, Middleburg, FL 32068 Directions (904) 262-3372
Uab Neurosurgery510 20th St S, Birmingham, AL 35233 Directions (205) 934-3245
Hospital Affiliations
- Baptist Medical Center Jacksonville
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- AvMed
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Humana
- Medical Mutual of Ohio
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
I had breast surgery many years ago for cancer. About 15 years later, the implants leaked and my breasts had been repaired by another physician in another city. Dr. Desai repaired the damage beautifully, and corrected some other skin problems on my breast. I would highly recommend him. He is an excellent surgeon!
About Dr. Ankit Desai, MD
- Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
- 20 years of experience
- English
- 1932302387
Education & Certifications
- Saint Louis University Hospital
- University of Florida
- Plastic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Desai accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Desai has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Desai has seen patients for Skin and Tissue Reduction, Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant and Breast Ptosis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Desai on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
31 patients have reviewed Dr. Desai. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Desai.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Desai, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Desai appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.