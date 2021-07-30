Overview of Dr. Ankit Desai, MD

Dr. Ankit Desai, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Jacksonville, FL. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 20 years of experience, and is board certified in Plastic Surgery. They graduated from University of Florida and is affiliated with Baptist Medical Center Jacksonville.



Dr. Desai works at Florida Plastic Surgery Group in Jacksonville, FL with other offices in Middleburg, FL and Birmingham, AL. They frequently treat conditions like Skin and Tissue Reduction, Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant and Breast Ptosis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.