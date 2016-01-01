Dr. Ankit Malhotra, DMD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Malhotra is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Ankit Malhotra, DMD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Ankit Malhotra, DMD is a Dentistry Practitioner in Woodstock, IL.
Dr. Malhotra works at
Locations
Country Club Dental Care941 Country Club Rd, Woodstock, IL 60098 Directions (815) 310-5323
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Ameritas
- Delta Dental
- Dental Network of America
- DenteMax
- Guardian
- Humana
- MetLife
- Principal Financial Group
- United Concordia
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Ankit Malhotra, DMD
- Dentistry
- English
- Male
- 1326538729
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Malhotra accepts Aetna, Humana and UnitedHealthCare, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Malhotra using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Malhotra has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Malhotra works at
Dr. Malhotra has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Malhotra.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Malhotra, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Malhotra appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.