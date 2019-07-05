Dr. Ankit Mehta, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Mehta is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Ankit Mehta, MD
Overview of Dr. Ankit Mehta, MD
Dr. Ankit Mehta, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Jamaica, NY. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 15 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT BROOKLYN / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Flushing Hospital Medical Center, Jamaica Hospital Medical Center and NewYork-Presbyterian Queens.
Dr. Mehta works at
Dr. Mehta's Office Locations
-
1
Bayside Eye Care Medical16405 Hillside Ave Fl 2, Jamaica, NY 11432 Directions (718) 206-2893
Hospital Affiliations
- Flushing Hospital Medical Center
- Jamaica Hospital Medical Center
- NewYork-Presbyterian Queens
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Affinity Health Plan
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Elderplan
- EmblemHealth
- Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Fidelis Care
- First Health
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Healthfirst
- Humana
- MagnaCare
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Oxford Health Plans
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- WellCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Mehta?
I happen to know Dr Ankit Mehta for very very long time.He is an excellent person,a brilliant academic ,and a well trained dedicated physician. His excellence and professionalism is undebatable.He is known to me since he was best friend to my son,the same age who studied and grew together. When I visit NY/USA,I will be delighted to see him in person after decades, since 1993 to be precise.
About Dr. Ankit Mehta, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 15 years of experience
- English, Bengali, French, Gujarati, Hindi, Spanish and Urdu
- 1649545260
Education & Certifications
- STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT BROOKLYN / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE
- Ophthalmology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Mehta has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Mehta accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Mehta has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Mehta works at
Dr. Mehta speaks Bengali, French, Gujarati, Hindi, Spanish and Urdu.
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Mehta. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Mehta.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Mehta, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Mehta appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.