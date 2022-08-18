Dr. Ankita Desai, DDS is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Desai is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Ankita Desai, DDS
Overview
Dr. Ankita Desai, DDS is a Dentistry Practitioner in Hershey, PA.
Locations
Hershey Dental Group32 Northeast Dr Ste 202, Hershey, PA 17033 Directions (717) 974-3712
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Ameritas
- Humana
- MetLife
- Principal Financial Group
- United Concordia
- UnitedHealthCare
Just came in fr a cleaning- but had an on going tooth problem which they are going to take care of with a cap
- Dentistry
- English
- Female
- 1942753439
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Desai has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Desai accepts Aetna, Humana and UnitedHealthCare, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Desai using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Desai has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
37 patients have reviewed Dr. Desai. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Desai.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Desai, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Desai appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.