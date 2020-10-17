Dr. Ankitkumar Patel, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Patel is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Ankitkumar Patel, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Ankitkumar Patel, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Glen Ridge, NJ. They specialize in Cardiology, has 16 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from Rutgers New Jersey Medical School and is affiliated with Hackensack Meridian Health JFK Medical Center, Hackensack Meridian Mountainside Medical Center and Hackensack University Medical Center.
Hackensack Meridian Medical Group Cardiology311 Bay Ave Ste 100, Glen Ridge, NJ 07028 Directions (973) 306-0402Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
- Hackensack Meridian Health JFK Medical Center
- Hackensack Meridian Mountainside Medical Center
- Hackensack University Medical Center
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- QualCare
Dr. Patel is one of the best people you will ever meet. Humble and selfless. He cares about his patients and treats us as if we are family. Nowadays it is hard to come by a doctor that really listens to you and cares about your OVERALL well-being. He builds meaningful relationships with his patients and doesn't treat you like a number. I would recommend him to anyone and everyone. Dr. Patel's staff is also very friendly and welcoming, and we have established a great relationship with them over the years.
- Cardiology
- 16 years of experience
- English, Gujarati, Hindi and Spanish
- 1184820557
- Thomas Jefferson University Hospital
- Rutgers New Jersey Medical School
- Cardiovascular Disease and Interventional Cardiology
Dr. Patel has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Patel accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Patel has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Patel has seen patients for Electrocardiogram (EKG), Heart Disease and Heart Attack (Acute Myocardial Infarction), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Patel on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Patel speaks Gujarati, Hindi and Spanish.
136 patients have reviewed Dr. Patel. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Patel.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Patel, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Patel appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.