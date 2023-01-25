See All Ophthalmologists in The Woodlands, TX
Ophthalmology
14 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Ankoor Shah, MD

Dr. Ankoor Shah, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in The Woodlands, TX. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 14 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from COLUMBIA UNIVERSITY / COLLEGE OF PHYSICIANS AND SURGEONS.

Dr. Shah works at Retina Consultants Of Texas in The Woodlands, TX with other offices in Kingwood, TX, Sugar Land, TX, Livingston, TX and Lufkin, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Wet Age-Related Macular Degeneration, Age-Related Macular Degeneration and Diabetic Macular Edema (DME) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans.

Dr. Shah's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Retina Consultants of Texas
    17350 St Lukes Way Ste 120, The Woodlands, TX 77384 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (800) 833-5921
  2. 2
    Retina Consultants of Texas
    350 Kingwood Medical Dr Ste 200, Kingwood, TX 77339 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (800) 833-5921
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
  3. 3
    Retina Consultants of Texas
    6921 Brisbane Ct Ste 200, Sugar Land, TX 77479 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (800) 833-5921
  4. 4
    Retina Consultants of Texas
    400 Bypass Ln Ste 105, Livingston, TX 77351 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (800) 833-5921
  5. 5
    Retina Consultants of Texas
    2906 Brentwood Dr Ste 300, Lufkin, TX 75901 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (800) 833-5921

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Wet Age-Related Macular Degeneration
Age-Related Macular Degeneration
Diabetic Macular Edema (DME)
Treatment frequency



Wet Age-Related Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
Age-Related Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
Diabetic Macular Edema (DME) Chevron Icon
Retinal Dystrophy Chevron Icon
Retinal Telangiectasia Chevron Icon
Retinal Vein Occlusion Chevron Icon
Retinitis Pigmentosa (RP) Chevron Icon
Macular Hole Chevron Icon
Anterior Ischemic Optic Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Aphakia and Other Disorders of Lens Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of Choroid Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of Eye Chevron Icon
Cataract Chevron Icon
Choroidal Neovascular Membranes (CNVM) Chevron Icon
Drusen Chevron Icon
Dry Eyes Chevron Icon
Floaters Chevron Icon
Glaucoma Chevron Icon
Ocular Hypertension Chevron Icon
Retinal Detachment and Retinal Tear Chevron Icon
Retinal Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Senile Cataracts Chevron Icon
Vitreous Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Acute Endophthalmitis Chevron Icon
Central Serous Chorioretinopathy Chevron Icon
Chalazion Chevron Icon
Chorioretinal Scars Chevron Icon
Chorioretinitis Chevron Icon
Chronic Endophthalmitis Chevron Icon
Conjunctival Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Contusion of the Eyeball Chevron Icon
Corneal Abrasion or Laceration Chevron Icon
Corneal Ulcer Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disorders of Globe Chevron Icon
Diabetic Retinopathy Chevron Icon
Disseminated Chorioretinitis and Disseminated Retinochoroiditis Chevron Icon
Dry Age-Related Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
Endophthalmitis Chevron Icon
Eyelid Disorders Chevron Icon
Eyelid Spasm Chevron Icon
Foveal and-or Macular Hypoplasia Chevron Icon
Hyphema Chevron Icon
Hypopyon Chevron Icon
Hypotony of Eye Chevron Icon
Iridocyclitis Chevron Icon
Keratitis Chevron Icon
Lattice Degeneration Chevron Icon
Lazy Eye Chevron Icon
Macular Edema Chevron Icon
Ocular Prosthetics Chevron Icon
Progressive High Myopia Chevron Icon
Purulent Endophthalmitis Chevron Icon
Retained Intraocular Foreign Body, Non-Magnetic Chevron Icon
Retinal Artery Occlusion Chevron Icon
Retinal Cysts Chevron Icon
Retinal Neovascularization Chevron Icon
Retinal Tear Chevron Icon
Retinopathy of Prematurity (ROP) Chevron Icon
Retinoschisis Chevron Icon
Scleral Buckling Chevron Icon
Stye Chevron Icon
Tear Duct Disorders Chevron Icon
Uveitis and Iridocyclitis Chevron Icon
    Ratings & Reviews
    Jan 25, 2023
    While I've been unlucky to have retina detachments in both eyes in the past few years, I was extremely lucky to find Dr. Shah. Both surgeries were seamless and perfect. No one can promise a perfect outcome, but I got them, and Dr. Shah is simply a consummate professional. One thing you never doubt with Dr. Shah is that you are getting the best care possible. No one wants any health problem, but we are all extremely blessed that there are professionals like Dr. Shah. Thank you!
    Mark — Jan 25, 2023
    About Dr. Ankoor Shah, MD

    Ophthalmology
    14 years of experience
    English, Gujarati
    1841516895
    Education & Certifications

    COLUMBIA UNIVERSITY / COLLEGE OF PHYSICIANS AND SURGEONS
    Ophthalmology
    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.