Dr. Ankoor Shah, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Shah is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Ankoor Shah, MD
Overview of Dr. Ankoor Shah, MD
Dr. Ankoor Shah, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in The Woodlands, TX. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 14 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from COLUMBIA UNIVERSITY / COLLEGE OF PHYSICIANS AND SURGEONS.
Dr. Shah works at
Dr. Shah's Office Locations
-
1
Retina Consultants of Texas17350 St Lukes Way Ste 120, The Woodlands, TX 77384 Directions (800) 833-5921
-
2
Retina Consultants of Texas350 Kingwood Medical Dr Ste 200, Kingwood, TX 77339 Directions (800) 833-5921Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
-
3
Retina Consultants of Texas6921 Brisbane Ct Ste 200, Sugar Land, TX 77479 Directions (800) 833-5921
-
4
Retina Consultants of Texas400 Bypass Ln Ste 105, Livingston, TX 77351 Directions (800) 833-5921
-
5
Retina Consultants of Texas2906 Brentwood Dr Ste 300, Lufkin, TX 75901 Directions (800) 833-5921
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Shah?
While I've been unlucky to have retina detachments in both eyes in the past few years, I was extremely lucky to find Dr. Shah. Both surgeries were seamless and perfect. No one can promise a perfect outcome, but I got them, and Dr. Shah is simply a consummate professional. One thing you never doubt with Dr. Shah is that you are getting the best care possible. No one wants any health problem, but we are all extremely blessed that there are professionals like Dr. Shah. Thank you!
About Dr. Ankoor Shah, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 14 years of experience
- English, Gujarati
- 1841516895
Education & Certifications
- COLUMBIA UNIVERSITY / COLLEGE OF PHYSICIANS AND SURGEONS
- Ophthalmology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Shah has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Shah accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Shah has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Shah works at
Dr. Shah has seen patients for Wet Age-Related Macular Degeneration, Age-Related Macular Degeneration and Diabetic Macular Edema (DME), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Shah on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Shah speaks Gujarati.
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Shah. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Shah.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Shah, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Shah appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.