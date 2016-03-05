Dr. Ankur Desai, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Desai is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Ankur Desai, MD
Dr. Ankur Desai, MD is a Child & Adolescent Psychiatry Specialist in Freehold, NJ. They specialize in Child & Adolescent Psychiatry, has 22 years of experience, and is board certified in Child & Adolescent Psychiatry. They graduated from TUFTS UNIV SCH OF MED.
Shafey Psychiatric Services901 W Main St Ste 367, Freehold, NJ 07728 Directions (732) 637-6323
I have never met a more compassionate child psychiatrist, in all our experience. He actually cares how my son is feeling. He asks a lot of questions, to make sure we're all on the same page. It's how seeing a child psychiatrist should be. I can't say enough good things about Dr Desai.
- Child & Adolescent Psychiatry
- 22 years of experience
- English
- 1568545846
- TUFTS UNIV SCH OF MED
- Child & Adolescent Psychiatry
Dr. Desai has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Desai. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Desai.
