Offers telehealth
Dr. Ankur Garg, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Kissimmee, FL. They graduated from University of Mumbai and is affiliated with HCA Florida Osceola Hospital.
Orlando Neurosurgery720 W Oak St Ste 111, Kissimmee, FL 34741 Directions (407) 338-3837
Orlando Neurosurgery1605 W FAIRBANKS AVE, Winter Park, FL 32789 Directions (407) 338-4056Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- HCA Florida Osceola Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
I must say Dr. Garg is very understanding and took the time to listen to me. Thank you for being so patient with me along with your team who took great care of me. Again, thank you
- Neurology
- English
Education & Certifications
- University of Oklahoma / Health Sciences Center|Vascular Neurology - University of Oklahoma
- University Of Oklahoma College Of Medicine
- University Of Oklahoma College Of Medicine
- University of Mumbai
- Vascular Neurology
