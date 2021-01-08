Dr. Ankur Goyal, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Goyal is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Ankur Goyal, MD
Overview of Dr. Ankur Goyal, MD
Dr. Ankur Goyal, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Lakeland, FL. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 7 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from Medical University of The Americas and is affiliated with Lakeland Regional Medical Center.
Dr. Goyal works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Dr. Goyal's Office Locations
-
1
Lakeland Regional Health Grasslands Campus3030 Harden Blvd, Lakeland, FL 33803 Directions (863) 284-5000
Hospital Affiliations
- Lakeland Regional Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Goyal?
I think he's very receptive, bright, concerned and invested in my well being as his patient.
About Dr. Ankur Goyal, MD
- Psychiatry
- 7 years of experience
- English, Hindi
- 1871911123
Education & Certifications
- Medical University of The Americas
- Psychiatry
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Goyal has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Goyal accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Goyal has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Goyal works at
Dr. Goyal has seen patients for Anxiety, ADHD and-or ADD and Major Depressive Disorder, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Goyal on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Goyal speaks Hindi.
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Goyal. The overall rating for this provider is 2.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Goyal.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Goyal, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Goyal appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.