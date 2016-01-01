Dr. Ankur Gupta, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Gupta is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Ankur Gupta, MD
Overview of Dr. Ankur Gupta, MD
Dr. Ankur Gupta, MD is a Vascular Surgery Specialist in Long Beach, CA. They specialize in Vascular Surgery, has 17 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA AT LOS ANGELES / CENTER FOR HEALTH SCIENCES and is affiliated with Long Beach Memorial Medical Center and Los Alamitos Medical Center.
Dr. Gupta works at
Dr. Gupta's Office Locations
Ankur Gupta MD Inc.701 E 28th St Ste 314, Long Beach, CA 90806 Directions (562) 981-9308
Los Alamitos Medical Center Wound Center3771 Katella Ave Ste 100, Los Alamitos, CA 90720 Directions (562) 799-3474
Hospital Affiliations
- Long Beach Memorial Medical Center
- Los Alamitos Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Ankur Gupta, MD
- Vascular Surgery
- 17 years of experience
- English
- 1083854582
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA AT LOS ANGELES / CENTER FOR HEALTH SCIENCES
- General Surgery and Vascular Surgery
