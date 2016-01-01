Overview of Dr. Ankur Gupta, MD

Dr. Ankur Gupta, MD is a Vascular Surgery Specialist in Long Beach, CA. They specialize in Vascular Surgery, has 17 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA AT LOS ANGELES / CENTER FOR HEALTH SCIENCES and is affiliated with Long Beach Memorial Medical Center and Los Alamitos Medical Center.



Dr. Gupta works at Joseph Vardayo MD in Long Beach, CA with other offices in Los Alamitos, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Atherosclerosis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.