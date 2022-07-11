See All Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinologists in Dayton, OH
Dr. Ankur Gupta, MD

Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
4.6 (25)
Accepting new patients
20 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Ankur Gupta, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Dayton, OH. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 20 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from FUNDACIIN UNIVERSIDAD DR. RENI FAVALORO / INSTITUTO UNIVERSITARIO DE CIENCIAS and is affiliated with Miami Valley Hospital.

Dr. Gupta works at Jo Yvette Pelfrey in Dayton, OH. They frequently treat conditions like Thyroid Goiter along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans.

Locations

    Jo Yvette Pelfrey
    5678 Far Hills Ave, Dayton, OH 45429 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (937) 245-7200
    Wecare Health Clinic Group LLC
    7058 Corporate Way Ste 3, Dayton, OH 45459 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (937) 991-0080
    Univeristy Medical Services Assoc. Inc.
    725 Colonel Glenn Hwy, Dayton, OH 45435 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (937) 245-7100
    Dayton Vamc
    4100 W 3rd St, Dayton, OH 45428 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (937) 268-6511

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Miami Valley Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Thyroid Goiter
Hypothyroidism
Osteoporosis
Thyroid Goiter
Hypothyroidism
Osteoporosis

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Thyroid Goiter
Hypothyroidism
Osteoporosis
Calcium Metabolism Disorders
Chronic Neck Pain
Dysphagia
Fibromyalgia
Hair Loss
Heart Palpitations
Hypoglycemia
Hypogonadism
Malaise and Fatigue
Mineral Metabolism Disorders
Obesity
Osteopenia
Overweight
Polyuria
Sinus Bradycardia
Testicular Dysfunction
Vitamin D Deficiency
Abdominal Pain
Abnormal Thyroid
Acne
All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
Anemia
Anxiety
Asthma
Asymptomatic Post-Menopausal Status
Back Pain
Bladder Infection
Celiac Disease
Chest Pain
Chronic Fatigue Syndrome
Chronic Pain
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease)
Cough
Cystic Fibrosis
Diabetes Counseling
Diabetes Mellitus, Secondary
Diabetes Type 2
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations
Diabetic Polyneuropathy
Diarrhea
Dizziness
Dyslipidemia
Dysthymia (Chronic Depression)
Dysthymia and Cyclothymia (Mood Disorders)
Earwax Buildup
Enlarged Prostate (BPH)
Gas-Bloat Syndrome
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD)
Gastroparesis
Heart Disease
Hydrocele
Hypercalcemia
Hyperkalemia
Hyperlipidemia
Hypertension
Hypokalemia
Hypotension
Hypotension (Excluding Maternal)
Insomnia
Iron Metabolism Disorders
Irritable Bowel Syndrome
Joint Pain
Limb Cramp
Limb Swelling
Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload
Lipid Disorders
Low Back Pain
Magnesium Metabolism Disorders
Malnutrition
Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea)
Migraine
Nausea
Nighttime Urination (Nocturia)
Osteoarthritis of Spine
Perimenopause
Rash
Restless Leg Syndrome
Secondary Hypertension
Secondary Renovascular Hypertension
Shortness of Breath
Sinus Tachycardia
Sleep Apnea
Smoking Cessation Counseling
Symptomatic Menopause
Tobacco Use Disorder
Tremor
Urinary Incontinence
Urinary Stones
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI)
Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis
Venous Compression
Vertigo
Vitamin A Deficiency
Vitamin B Deficiency
Wheezing
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Humana

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 25 ratings
    Patient Ratings (25)
    5 Star
    (22)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Jul 11, 2022
    Dr Gupta has been very caring and considerate!! He is quick to answer my chart messenger and is happy to answer any questions. Highly recommend him!!
    Alexis Benson — Jul 11, 2022
    About Dr. Ankur Gupta, MD

    Specialties
    • Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
    Years of Experience
    • 20 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1639367162
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • FUNDACIIN UNIVERSIDAD DR. RENI FAVALORO / INSTITUTO UNIVERSITARIO DE CIENCIAS
    Board Certifications
    • Internal Medicine
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Ankur Gupta, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Gupta is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Gupta has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Gupta has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Gupta has seen patients for Thyroid Goiter, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Gupta on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    25 patients have reviewed Dr. Gupta. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Gupta.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Gupta, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Gupta appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

