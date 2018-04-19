Dr. Ankur Mehta, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Mehta is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Ankur Mehta, MD
Overview of Dr. Ankur Mehta, MD
Dr. Ankur Mehta, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Grand Blanc, MI.
They frequently treat conditions like Retinal Detachment and Retinal Tear, Vitreous Hemorrhage and Vitreoretinal Surgery along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Mehta's Office Locations
- 1 9400 S Saginaw Rd Ste D, Grand Blanc, MI 48439 Directions (810) 487-4500
-
2
Genesys Regional Medical Center1 Genesys Pkwy, Grand Blanc, MI 48439 Directions (810) 606-5000
-
3
Retina Associates of Michigan8562 Holly Rd, Grand Blanc, MI 48439 Directions (810) 487-4500
Hospital Affiliations
- Ascension Genesys Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Priority Health
Ratings & Reviews
Excellent doctor who takes the time to explain everything. My whole neighborhood sees him!
About Dr. Ankur Mehta, MD
- Ophthalmology
- English, Gujarati
- 1194981985
Education & Certifications
- Ophthalmology
