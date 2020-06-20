Overview of Dr. Ankur Mehta, MD

Dr. Ankur Mehta, MD is a Hematology Specialist in Methuen, MA. They specialize in Hematology, has 23 years of experience. They graduated from Grant Medical College, Maharashtra University Of Health Sciences and is affiliated with Holy Family Hospital – Methuen and Lawrence General Hospital.



Dr. Mehta works at Dana-Farber Cancer Institute in Methuen, MA. They frequently treat conditions like Anemia and Acute Venous Embolism Thrombosis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.