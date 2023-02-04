Overview of Dr. Ankur Mehta, DO

Dr. Ankur Mehta, DO is a Pain Management Specialist in Houston, TX. They specialize in Pain Management, has 16 years of experience, and is board certified in Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation. They graduated from Ks Univ Of Med & Biosci Coll Of Osteo Med|Ks Univ Of Med & Biosci Coll Of Osteo Med|Ks Univ Of Med &amp; Biosci Coll Of Osteo Med and is affiliated with Memorial Hermann Northwest Hospital.



Dr. Mehta works at TX Spine & Joint in Houston, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Cigna and Humana as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.