See All Pain Medicine Doctors in Houston, TX
Dr. Ankur Mehta, DO Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!
Super Profile

Dr. Ankur Mehta, DO

Pain Management
4.8 (253)
Accepting new patients
16 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Ankur Mehta, DO

Dr. Ankur Mehta, DO is a Pain Management Specialist in Houston, TX. They specialize in Pain Management, has 16 years of experience, and is board certified in Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation. They graduated from Ks Univ Of Med & Biosci Coll Of Osteo Med|Ks Univ Of Med &amp; Biosci Coll Of Osteo Med|Ks Univ Of Med &amp;amp; Biosci Coll Of Osteo Med and is affiliated with Memorial Hermann Northwest Hospital.

Dr. Mehta works at TX Spine & Joint in Houston, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Cigna and Humana as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Super Profile
5/5
Customize your search with filters that provide more Super Profile results near you
User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.
Customize Search

Dr. Mehta's Office Locations

  1. 1
    TX Spine & Joint
    8830 Long Point Rd Ste 502, Houston, TX 77055 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (346) 423-3201
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Memorial Hermann Northwest Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Arthritis
Back Disorders
Back Injuries
Arthritis
Back Disorders
Back Injuries

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Back Disorders Chevron Icon
Back Injuries Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Botox® Injection Chevron Icon
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Cervical Epidural Steroid Injection Chevron Icon
Electrodiagnostic Procedure Chevron Icon
EMG (Electromyography) Chevron Icon
Epidural Steroid Injections Chevron Icon
Facet Block Chevron Icon
Facet Joint Injection Chevron Icon
Fibromyalgia Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Headache
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Injection Therapy Chevron Icon
Joint Injection Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Low Back Procedure Chevron Icon
Lumbar Epidural Steroid Injection Chevron Icon
Lumbar Radiculopathy Chevron Icon
Musculoskeletal Disorders Chevron Icon
Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Nerve Blocks Chevron Icon
Nerve Conduction Studies Chevron Icon
Physical Examination Chevron Icon
Radiofrequency Ablation Chevron Icon
Sacroiliac Joint Injection Chevron Icon
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Scoliosis Chevron Icon
Shoulder Pain Chevron Icon
Spinal Cord Stimulation Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Stroke Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Stroke
Trigger Point Injection Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
    • Cigna
    • Humana
    • Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
    • Medicare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 253 ratings
    Patient Ratings (253)
    5 Star
    (241)
    4 Star
    (3)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (8)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Mehta?

    Feb 04, 2023
    I came to See Dr. Meht for a torn hamstring. I injuired in training for the Houston Marathon. After he studied my MRI he was able to diagnois what was causing all my hamstring issues. One PRP Shot and a Epidural in my lower back I am back running a month later. Better results that I expected. I had very little problem getting an appointment. They run pretty much on schedule. Hopdefully I stay healthy from this point on.
    R. G. — Feb 04, 2023
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Ankur Mehta, DO
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Ankur Mehta, DO?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Mehta to family and friends

    Dr. Mehta's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Mehta

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Ankur Mehta, DO.

    About Dr. Ankur Mehta, DO

    Specialties
    • Pain Management
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 16 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Gujarati, Hindi and Spanish
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1497913800
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Internship
    • Illinois Masonic Medical Center
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • Ks Univ Of Med &amp; Biosci Coll Of Osteo Med|Ks Univ Of Med &amp;amp; Biosci Coll Of Osteo Med|Ks Univ Of Med &amp;amp;amp; Biosci Coll Of Osteo Med
    Medical Education
    Board Certifications
    • Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation
    Board Certifications
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Ankur Mehta, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Mehta is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Mehta has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Mehta has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Mehta speaks Gujarati, Hindi and Spanish.

    253 patients have reviewed Dr. Mehta. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Mehta.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Mehta, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Mehta appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Ankur Mehta, DO?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.