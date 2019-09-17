Dr. Ankur Parikh, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Parikh is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Ankur Parikh, DO
Overview of Dr. Ankur Parikh, DO
Dr. Ankur Parikh, DO is a Hematology Specialist in Willow Grove, PA. They graduated from KIRKSVILLE COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Thomas Jefferson University Hospital and Jefferson Abington Hospital.
Dr. Parikh works at
Dr. Parikh's Office Locations
-
1
Abington Cancer Care Specialists3491 Commerce Avenue Asplundh, Willow Grove, PA 19090 Directions
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Parikh?
Spends the time-will listen to any drawn out story you have!
About Dr. Ankur Parikh, DO
- Hematology
- English
- Male
- 1245499144
Education & Certifications
- KIRKSVILLE COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE
Hospital Affiliations
- Thomas Jefferson University Hospital
- Jefferson Abington Hospital
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Parikh has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Parikh has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Parikh works at
Dr. Parikh has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Parikh.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Parikh, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Parikh appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.