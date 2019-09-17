See All Hematologists in Willow Grove, PA
Dr. Ankur Parikh, DO

Hematology
5.0 (1)
Overview of Dr. Ankur Parikh, DO

Dr. Ankur Parikh, DO is a Hematology Specialist in Willow Grove, PA. They graduated from KIRKSVILLE COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Thomas Jefferson University Hospital and Jefferson Abington Hospital.

Dr. Parikh works at Abington Cancer Care Specialists in Willow Grove, PA. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Parikh's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Abington Cancer Care Specialists
    3491 Commerce Avenue Asplundh, Willow Grove, PA 19090 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Erythropoietin Test
Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT)
Anemia and Iron Deficiency Screening
Erythropoietin Test
Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT)
Anemia and Iron Deficiency Screening

Erythropoietin Test Chevron Icon
Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) Chevron Icon
Anemia and Iron Deficiency Screening Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
Bleeding Disorders Chevron Icon
Leukocytosis Chevron Icon
Neutropenia Chevron Icon
Sickle Cell Disease Chevron Icon
Venous Embolism and Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Acute Myeloid Leukemia Chevron Icon
Biopsy Chevron Icon
Bone Marrow Aspiration Chevron Icon
Central Nervous System Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Chronic Lymphocytic Leukemia Chevron Icon
Chronic Myeloid Leukemia (CML) Chevron Icon
Coagulation Disorders (incl. Hemophilia) Chevron Icon
Hemophilia Chevron Icon
Immune Thrombocytopenic Purpura (ITP) Chevron Icon
Lung Cancer Chevron Icon
Myelodysplastic Syndromes Chevron Icon
Myeloma Chevron Icon
Myeloproliferative Disorders Chevron Icon
Non-Hodgkin's Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Pancytopenia Chevron Icon
Plasmapheresis Chevron Icon
Polycythemia Rubra Vera Chevron Icon
Primary Central Nervous System Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Prostate Cancer Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Stem Cell Transplant Chevron Icon
Thalassemia Chevron Icon
Thrombocytosis Chevron Icon
Vitamin B Deficiency Chevron Icon
von Willebrand Disease Chevron Icon
    Insurance Accepted

    • Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews

    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 1 ratings
    Patient Ratings (1)
    5 Star
    (1)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Sep 17, 2019
    Spends the time-will listen to any drawn out story you have!
    Kathleen Barber — Sep 17, 2019
    About Dr. Ankur Parikh, DO

    • Hematology
    • English
    • Male
    • 1245499144
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • KIRKSVILLE COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE
    Medical Education

    Hospital Affiliations

    • Thomas Jefferson University Hospital
    • Jefferson Abington Hospital

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Ankur Parikh, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Parikh is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Parikh has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Parikh has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Parikh works at Abington Cancer Care Specialists in Willow Grove, PA. View the full address on Dr. Parikh’s profile.

    Dr. Parikh has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Parikh.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Parikh, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Parikh appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

