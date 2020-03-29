Overview of Dr. Ankur Patel, MD

Dr. Ankur Patel, MD is a Nephrology Specialist in Phoenix, AZ. They specialize in Nephrology, has 20 years of experience. They graduated from KIRKSVILLE COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Abrazo West Campus and Banner Estrella Medical Center.



Dr. Patel works at Southwest Kidney Institute, PLC in Phoenix, AZ with other offices in Goodyear, AZ and Peoria, AZ. They frequently treat conditions like Hyperkalemia, Acidosis and Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.