Dr. Ankur Sarkar, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Sarkar is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Ankur Sarkar, MD
Overview
Dr. Ankur Sarkar, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Houston, TX. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 37 years of experience. They graduated from Christian Medical College, Ludhiana, Baba Farid University Of Health Sciences and is affiliated with St. Luke's Health - Memorial Hospital - Livingston, TX.
Dr. Sarkar works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Entrust Immediate Care9778 Katy Fwy Ste 100, Houston, TX 77055 Directions (713) 468-7845
Hospital Affiliations
- St. Luke's Health - Memorial Hospital - Livingston, TX
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Sarkar?
Dr. Sarkar is a very good doctor....he is knowledgable and experienced....I am 74, have had several doctors in the past, and I MUCH prefer Sarkar as my primary care physician...great "bedside" manner... he has me feeling great!
About Dr. Ankur Sarkar, MD
- Internal Medicine
- 37 years of experience
- English, Bengali, Gujarati, Hindi, Punjabi and Spanish
- 1205869633
Education & Certifications
- Mt Vernon Hosp/Westchester Co Med Ctr
- Montefiore Mt Vernon Hospital
- Christian Medical College, Ludhiana, Baba Farid University Of Health Sciences
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Sarkar has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Sarkar accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Sarkar has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Sarkar works at
Dr. Sarkar speaks Bengali, Gujarati, Hindi, Punjabi and Spanish.
16 patients have reviewed Dr. Sarkar. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sarkar.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Sarkar, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Sarkar appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.