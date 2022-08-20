Overview

Dr. Ankur Shah, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Brooklyn, NY. They specialize in Cardiology, has 22 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY INSTELLING ANTWERPEN / FACULTY OF MEDICINE AND PHARMACY and is affiliated with Brookdale Hospital Medical Center, Interfaith Medical Center and NewYork-Presbyterian Brooklyn Methodist Hospital.



Dr. Shah works at Complete Heart And Vascular Care in Brooklyn, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Heart Murmur, Congestive Heart Failure and Heart Palpitations along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.