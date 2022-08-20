Dr. Ankur Shah, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Shah is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Ankur Shah, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Ankur Shah, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Brooklyn, NY. They specialize in Cardiology, has 22 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY INSTELLING ANTWERPEN / FACULTY OF MEDICINE AND PHARMACY and is affiliated with Brookdale Hospital Medical Center, Interfaith Medical Center and NewYork-Presbyterian Brooklyn Methodist Hospital.
Goldberg & Pellegrini MD PC2051 Flatbush Ave, Brooklyn, NY 11234 Directions (412) 491-7611
BMS Family Health Centers650 Ashford St, Brooklyn, NY 11207 Directions (347) 505-1800
Methodist Hospital506 6th St, Brooklyn, NY 11215 Directions (412) 491-7611MondayClosed Open 24 HoursTuesdayClosed Open 24 HoursWednesdayClosed Open 24 HoursThursdayClosed Open 24 HoursFridayClosed Open 24 HoursSaturdayClosed Open 24 HoursSundayClosed Open 24 Hours
- 4 306 Gold St Apt 24C, Brooklyn, NY 11201 Directions (212) 624-1077
Hospital Affiliations
- Brookdale Hospital Medical Center
- Interfaith Medical Center
- NewYork-Presbyterian Brooklyn Methodist Hospital
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- MultiPlan
You're the best in the nation and have a good staff I love Dr Shaw
About Dr. Ankur Shah, MD
- Cardiology
- 22 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY INSTELLING ANTWERPEN / FACULTY OF MEDICINE AND PHARMACY
Dr. Shah accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Shah has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Shah has seen patients for Heart Murmur, Congestive Heart Failure and Heart Palpitations, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Shah on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Shah. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Shah.
