Dr. Ankur Shah, MD
Overview of Dr. Ankur Shah, MD
Dr. Ankur Shah, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Springfield, IL. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 17 years of experience. They graduated from NORTHWESTERN CENTER / MEDICAL SCHOOL and is affiliated with HSHS St. John's Hospital and HSHS St. Mary's Hospital.
Dr. Shah's Office Locations
Prairie Surgicenter Associates2020 W Iles Ave, Springfield, IL 62704 Directions (217) 698-3030
Prairie Eye and Lasik Center At Prairie Spa Springfield2800 Montaluma Dr, Springfield, IL 62704 Directions (217) 321-2020
Prairie Eye Center Ltd960 E Mound Rd, Decatur, IL 62526 Directions (217) 877-5050
Hospital Affiliations
- HSHS St. John's Hospital
- HSHS St. Mary's Hospital
Ratings & Reviews
Very attentive. Saved my vision
About Dr. Ankur Shah, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 17 years of experience
- English
- 1851590343
Education & Certifications
- NORTHWESTERN UNIVERSITY
- UC San Diego
- NORTHWESTERN CENTER / MEDICAL SCHOOL
