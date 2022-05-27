See All Ophthalmologists in Springfield, IL
Dr. Ankur Shah, MD

Ophthalmology
2.0 (4)
17 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Ankur Shah, MD

Dr. Ankur Shah, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Springfield, IL. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 17 years of experience. They graduated from NORTHWESTERN CENTER / MEDICAL SCHOOL and is affiliated with HSHS St. John's Hospital and HSHS St. Mary's Hospital.

Dr. Shah works at Prairie Eye Center in Springfield, IL with other offices in Decatur, IL. They frequently treat conditions like Chorioretinal Scars, Retinal Hemorrhage and Destruction of Lesion of Retina and Choroid along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Shah's Office Locations

  1
    Prairie Surgicenter Associates
    2020 W Iles Ave, Springfield, IL 62704 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (217) 698-3030
  2
    Prairie Eye and Lasik Center At Prairie Spa Springfield
    2800 Montaluma Dr, Springfield, IL 62704 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (217) 321-2020
  3
    Prairie Eye Center Ltd
    960 E Mound Rd, Decatur, IL 62526 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (217) 877-5050

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • HSHS St. John's Hospital
  • HSHS St. Mary's Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Chorioretinal Scars
Retinal Hemorrhage
Destruction of Lesion of Retina and Choroid
Chorioretinal Scars
Retinal Hemorrhage
Destruction of Lesion of Retina and Choroid

Treatment frequency



Chorioretinal Scars Chevron Icon
Retinal Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Destruction of Lesion of Retina and Choroid Chevron Icon
Dry Eyes Chevron Icon
Wet Age-Related Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
Age-Related Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
Anterior Ischemic Optic Neuropathy Chevron Icon
B-Scan Ultrasound Chevron Icon
Blind Hypotensive Eye Chevron Icon
Cataract Chevron Icon
Chorioretinitis Chevron Icon
Conjunctival Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disorders of Globe Chevron Icon
Diabetic Macular Edema (DME) Chevron Icon
Drusen Chevron Icon
Eye Infections Chevron Icon
Eyelid Disorders Chevron Icon
Eyelid Surgery Chevron Icon
Farnsworth Lantern Test Chevron Icon
Floaters Chevron Icon
Glaucoma Chevron Icon
Iridocyclitis Chevron Icon
Keratitis Chevron Icon
Lazy Eye Chevron Icon
Macular Edema Chevron Icon
Macular Hole Chevron Icon
Progressive High Myopia Chevron Icon
Repair of Retinal Detachment or Retinal Tear Chevron Icon
Retinal Cysts Chevron Icon
Retinal Detachment and Retinal Tear Chevron Icon
Retinal Neovascularization Chevron Icon
Retinal Telangiectasia Chevron Icon
Retinal Vein Occlusion Chevron Icon
Retinoschisis Chevron Icon
Senile Cataracts Chevron Icon
Tear Duct Disorders Chevron Icon
Trichiasis Chevron Icon
Ultrasound, Eye Chevron Icon
Uveitis and Iridocyclitis Chevron Icon
Vision Screening Chevron Icon
Visual Field Defects Chevron Icon
Vitrectomy (incl. Macular Hole Repair) Chevron Icon
Vitreoretinal Surgery Chevron Icon
Vitreous Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Acute Endophthalmitis Chevron Icon
Aphakia and Other Disorders of Lens Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of Choroid Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of Eye Chevron Icon
Blindness Chevron Icon
Cataract Removal Surgery Chevron Icon
Central Serous Chorioretinopathy Chevron Icon
Chronic Endophthalmitis Chevron Icon
Contusion of the Eyeball Chevron Icon
Corneal Abrasion or Laceration Chevron Icon
Corneal Diseases Chevron Icon
Corneal Ulcer Chevron Icon
Diabetic Cataracts Chevron Icon
Diabetic Retinopathy Chevron Icon
Drooping Eyelids (Ptosis) Chevron Icon
Endophthalmitis Chevron Icon
Eye Cancer Chevron Icon
Eye Test Chevron Icon
Focal Chorioretinitis and Focal Retinochoroiditis Chevron Icon
Fuchs' Corneal Dystrophy Chevron Icon
Hyphema Chevron Icon
Nearsightedness Chevron Icon
Nystagmus Chevron Icon
Ocular Hypertension Chevron Icon
Ocular Prosthetics Chevron Icon
Optic Neuritis Chevron Icon
Paracentesis of Anterior Eye Chevron Icon
Pinguecula Chevron Icon
Posterior Scleritis Chevron Icon
Purulent Endophthalmitis Chevron Icon
Retinal Dystrophy Chevron Icon
Retinal Hemangioma Chevron Icon
Retinitis Pigmentosa (RP) Chevron Icon
Retinopathy of Prematurity (ROP) Chevron Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • HAP Insurance
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    2.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 4 ratings
    Patient Ratings (4)
    5 Star
    (1)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (3)
    May 27, 2022
    Very attentive. Saved my vision
    Mark — May 27, 2022
    Photo: Dr. Ankur Shah, MD
    About Dr. Ankur Shah, MD

    Specialties
    • Ophthalmology
    Years of Experience
    • 17 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1851590343
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • NORTHWESTERN UNIVERSITY
    Residency
    • UC San Diego
    Medical Education
    • NORTHWESTERN CENTER / MEDICAL SCHOOL
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Shah has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Shah has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Shah has seen patients for Chorioretinal Scars, Retinal Hemorrhage and Destruction of Lesion of Retina and Choroid, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Shah on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    4 patients have reviewed Dr. Shah. The overall rating for this provider is 2.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Shah.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Shah, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Shah appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

