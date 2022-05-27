Overview of Dr. Ankur Shah, MD

Dr. Ankur Shah, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Springfield, IL. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 17 years of experience. They graduated from NORTHWESTERN CENTER / MEDICAL SCHOOL and is affiliated with HSHS St. John's Hospital and HSHS St. Mary's Hospital.



Dr. Shah works at Prairie Eye Center in Springfield, IL with other offices in Decatur, IL. They frequently treat conditions like Chorioretinal Scars, Retinal Hemorrhage and Destruction of Lesion of Retina and Choroid along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.