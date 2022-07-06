Dr. Jain has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Ankush Jain, DO
Overview of Dr. Ankush Jain, DO
Dr. Ankush Jain, DO is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Johnson City, TN.
Dr. Jain works at
Dr. Jain's Office Locations
Pain Medicine Associates PC101 Med Tech Pkwy Ste 200, Johnson City, TN 37604 Directions (423) 232-6120
Mountain States Health Alliance2202 N John B Dennis Hwy Ste 200, Kingsport, TN 37660 Directions (423) 392-6690
Clayton Medical Corporation Plc350 Blountville Hwy, Bristol, TN 37620 Directions (423) 968-6600
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Jain takes the time to actually get to know you as a patient not a number, I can’t tell you how refreshing that is after all the doctors o have seen over the last two years. He Is very knowledgeable and informative. He explains things in a way anyone can understand. We need more caring , honest doctors like him.
About Dr. Ankush Jain, DO
- Pain Medicine
- English
- 1770891574
Education & Certifications
- Pain Medicine and Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Jain accepts Aetna and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Jain has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
10 patients have reviewed Dr. Jain. The overall rating for this provider is 2.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Jain.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Jain, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Jain appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.