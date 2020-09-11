See All Neurologists in East Lansing, MI
Neurology
Overview of Dr. Anmar Razak, MD

Dr. Anmar Razak, MD is a Neurology Specialist in East Lansing, MI. They specialize in Neurology, has 19 years of experience, and is board certified in Vascular Neurology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF THE WEST INDIES / FACULTY OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Sparrow Clinton Hospital, Sparrow Eaton Hospital and Sparrow Hospital.

Dr. Razak works at MSU Health Care Neurology & Ophthalmology in East Lansing, MI. They frequently treat conditions like Brain Aneurysm, Cerebrovascular Disease and Stroke along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Razak's Office Locations

    MSU Health Care Neurology & Ophthalmology
    804 Service Rd, East Lansing, MI 48824 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (517) 353-8122

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Sparrow Clinton Hospital
  • Sparrow Eaton Hospital
  • Sparrow Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Brain Aneurysm
Cerebrovascular Disease
Stroke
Brain Aneurysm
Cerebrovascular Disease
Stroke

Treatment frequency



Brain Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Cerebrovascular Disease Chevron Icon
Stroke Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Stroke
Cerebral Artery Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Aneurysm Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Aneurysm
Subarachnoid Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Arteriovenous Malformation (AVM) Brain Chevron Icon
Ataxia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ataxia
Brainstem Auditory Evoked Response Test Chevron Icon
Chronic Pain Chevron Icon
Compound Muscle Action Potential (CMAP) Scan Chevron Icon
Deep Brain Stimulation Evaluation Chevron Icon
Dementia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Dementia
Dementia Evaluation Chevron Icon
Dementia or Depression Screening Chevron Icon
Diabetic Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Diplopia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Diplopia
EEG (Electroencephalogram) Chevron Icon
Epilepsy Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Epilepsy
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Evaluation for Stereotactic and Functional Neurosurgery Chevron Icon
Evoked Potential Test Chevron Icon
Functional Movement Screening Chevron Icon
Gait Abnormality Chevron Icon
Grip and-or Muscle Group Pull Test Chevron Icon
Head CT Scan Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Headache
Home Sleep Study Chevron Icon
ImPACT Testing Chevron Icon
Inflammatory and Toxic Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Memory Evaluation Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Migraine
Peripheral Neuropathy Testing Chevron Icon
Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Quantitative Sensory Test (QST) Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Sudoscan Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Sudoscan
Syncope Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Syncope
TCD Bubble Test Chevron Icon
Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA) Chevron Icon
Traumatic Brain Injury Chevron Icon
Vascular Transcatheter Embolization Chevron Icon
Vertigo Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Vertigo
Visual Field Defects Chevron Icon
Wada Test Chevron Icon
Acute Stroke Intervention Chevron Icon
Alzheimer's Disease Chevron Icon
Angiography Chevron Icon
Angioplasty With Stent Placement Chevron Icon
Arteriovenous Malformation (AVM) Spine Chevron Icon
Autonomic Disorders Chevron Icon
Bell's Palsy Chevron Icon
Brain Aneurysm Embolization Chevron Icon
Carotid Artery Disease Chevron Icon
Carotid Artery Stenosis Chevron Icon
Carotid Artery Stent Placement Chevron Icon
Chronic Inflammatory Demyelinating Polyneuritis Chevron Icon
Chronic Inflammatory Demyelinating Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Concussion Chevron Icon
Cranial Trauma Chevron Icon
Dural Arteriovenous Fistulas Chevron Icon
Dystonia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Dystonia
Embolization of Arteriovenous Malformation Chevron Icon
Essential Tremor Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Hypertensive Encephalopathy Chevron Icon
Insomnia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Insomnia
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Multiple Sclerosis (MS) Chevron Icon
Myoclonus Chevron Icon
Nystagmus Chevron Icon
Parkinson's Disease Chevron Icon
Peripheral Nerve Disorders Chevron Icon
Post-Concussion Syndrome Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Restless Leg Syndrome Chevron Icon
Seizure Disorders Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Stenting, Intracranial Vessels Chevron Icon
Tension Headache Chevron Icon
Tremor Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Tremor
Trigeminal Neuralgia Chevron Icon
Vitamin B Deficiency Chevron Icon
Vitamin B12 Deficiency Chevron Icon
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Illinois
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Michigan
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Cofinity
    • Humana
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • Priority Health
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 7 ratings
    Patient Ratings (7)
    5 Star
    (6)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Sep 11, 2020
    I was referred to Dr Razak for a brain aneurysm. I could not have had a better doctor! From the first visit to the surgery to the follow up care, he was caring, thorough, and provided me excellent care.
    — Sep 11, 2020
    About Dr. Anmar Razak, MD

    • Neurology
    • 19 years of experience
    • English, Arabic
    • 1154545853
    Education & Certifications

    • Sparrow Hosp/ Mi State Univ
    • Sparrow Hosp/Mich State U
    • UNIVERSITY OF THE WEST INDIES / FACULTY OF MEDICINE
    • University of Toronto / Faculty of Medicine
    • Vascular Neurology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Anmar Razak, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Razak is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Razak has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Razak has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Razak works at MSU Health Care Neurology & Ophthalmology in East Lansing, MI. View the full address on Dr. Razak’s profile.

    Dr. Razak has seen patients for Brain Aneurysm, Cerebrovascular Disease and Stroke, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Razak on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    7 patients have reviewed Dr. Razak. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Razak.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Razak, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Razak appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

