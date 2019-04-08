Dr. Ann Abraham, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Abraham is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Ann Abraham, MD
Overview
Dr. Ann Abraham, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Austin, TX. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from Brown University Medical School and is affiliated with St. David's North Austin Medical Center.
Dr. Abraham works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Crossover Health Medical Group10801 Giles Ln Bldg 30, Austin, TX 78754 Directions (737) 237-5600
Hospital Affiliations
- St. David's North Austin Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Abraham?
Dr. Abraham was my doctor several years ago, she delivered my daughter when she was practicing in MA. I would HIGHLY recommend her to anyone.
About Dr. Ann Abraham, MD
- Family Medicine
- 29 years of experience
- English
- 1437152048
Education & Certifications
- St Paul Ramsey Med Ctr
- Brown University Medical School
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Abraham has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Abraham accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Abraham has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Abraham works at
19 patients have reviewed Dr. Abraham. The overall rating for this provider is 3.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Abraham.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Abraham, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Abraham appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.