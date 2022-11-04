Dr. Achufusi has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Ann Achufusi, MD
Overview
Dr. Ann Achufusi, MD is a Geriatric Medicine Specialist in Crown Point, IN. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ILLINOIS AT CHICAGO / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Franciscan Health Crown Point.
Dr. Achufusi works at
Locations
-
1
Chicago Heart and Vascular Consultants, Ltd11161 Randolph St, Crown Point, IN 46307 Directions (219) 662-9424
Hospital Affiliations
- Franciscan Health Crown Point
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Sagamore Health Network
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Achufusi?
Excellent! On time, thorough, explained decisions, procedures as well as other considerations.
About Dr. Ann Achufusi, MD
- Geriatric Medicine
- English
- 1538505375
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF ILLINOIS AT CHICAGO / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE
- Family Practice and Geriatric Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Achufusi accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Achufusi has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Achufusi works at
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Achufusi. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Achufusi.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Achufusi, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Achufusi appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.