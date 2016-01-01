Overview of Dr. Ann Baker, MD

Dr. Ann Baker, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Texarkana, TX. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 20 years of experience. They graduated from Univ Of Tx Med Sch At San Antonio and is affiliated with Christus Saint Michael Health System.



Dr. Baker works at B Pediatrics in Texarkana, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.