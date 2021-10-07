Dr. Ann Ballen, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ballen is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Ann Ballen, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Ann Ballen, MD
Dr. Ann Ballen, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Miami, FL. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 44 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from Tufts University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Baptist Hospital Of Miami.
Dr. Ballen's Office Locations
Kendall Eye Institute8501 SW 124th Ave Ste 109, Miami, FL 33183 Directions (305) 271-4544
Med Eye Associates5950 Sunset Dr, South Miami, FL 33143 Directions (305) 661-8588
Medical Eye Associates9299 SW 152nd St Ste 101, Palmetto Bay, FL 33157 Directions (305) 661-8588
Hospital Affiliations
- Baptist Hospital Of Miami
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Very happy with my visit. No significant wait, all the exams were done efficiently, and Dr. Ballen was outstanding.
About Dr. Ann Ballen, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 44 years of experience
- English, French, Hebrew and Spanish
Education & Certifications
- Chldns Hospital National Med Center
- Manhattan Eye Ear Throat
- Montefiore Hospital Med Center
- Tufts University School of Medicine
- Harvard University
- Ophthalmology
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Ballen, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Ballen appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.