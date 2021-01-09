See All Pediatricians in Wellesley Hills, MA
Dr. Ann Becker, MD

Pediatrics
4.6 (9)
Accepting new patients
35 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Ann Becker, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Wellesley Hills, MA. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MASSACHUSETTS / BOSTON CAMPUS.

They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    332 Washington St Ste 275, Wellesley Hills, MA 02481 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (781) 235-7730

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Immunization Administration
Wellness Examination
Abdominal Pain
Immunization Administration
Wellness Examination
Abdominal Pain

Immunization Administration
Wellness Examination
Abdominal Pain
Abnormal Thyroid
Acne
Acute Pharyngitis
ADHD and-or ADD
All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
Allergic Rhinitis
Anxiety
Asthma
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema)
Bladder Infection
Bronchiolitis
Bruise of Face, Scalp, or Neck
Cellulitis
Common Cold
Confusion
Constipation
Contact Dermatitis
Cough
Dermatitis
Diarrhea
Dyslipidemia
Ear Ache
Fever
Gas-Bloat Syndrome
Gastritis
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD)
Hair Loss
Headache
Hyperlipidemia
Hypertension
Impetigo
Influenza (Flu)
Insomnia
Iodine Deficiency
Jock Itch
Limb Pain
Lipid Disorders
Lyme Disease
Malaise and Fatigue
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea)
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions)
Nasopharyngitis
Nausea
Newborn Jaundice
Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis
Nosebleed
Obesity
Otitis Media
Outer Ear Infection
Overweight
Pediatric Obesity
Pediatric Overweight
Pharyngitis
Pneumonia
Pollen Allergy
Postnasal Drip
Ringworm
Seborrheic Dermatitis
Shortness of Breath
Sleep Apnea
Speech, Language and Learning Disorders
Strep Throat
Swine Flu
Tension Headache
Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis
Vitamin D Deficiency
Wheezing
Yeast Infections
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Massachusetts
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • Tufts Health Plan

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 9 ratings
    Patient Ratings (9)
    5 Star
    (8)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Jan 09, 2021
    Dr. Becker’s interactions with our family is always handled in a calm, nurturing and informative matter to all of us. She cares about her patients and wants to help ease the parents concerns that pop up from time to time. She also spends times chatting with my children on their level of maturity. She has an online portal so patients and parents can ask questions at anytime. As a parent of young children it’s reassuring to know I can ask medical & mental health questions as we are living through this current pandemic.
    Kelly — Jan 09, 2021
    About Dr. Ann Becker, MD

    Specialties
    • Pediatrics
    Years of Experience
    • 35 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1194791863
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • UNIVERSITY OF MASSACHUSETTS / BOSTON CAMPUS
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Ann Becker, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Becker is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Becker has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    9 patients have reviewed Dr. Becker. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Becker.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Becker, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Becker appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

