Dr. Ann Becker, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Ann Becker, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Wellesley Hills, MA. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MASSACHUSETTS / BOSTON CAMPUS.
They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Locations
- 1 332 Washington St Ste 275, Wellesley Hills, MA 02481 Directions (781) 235-7730
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Massachusetts
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Tufts Health Plan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Becker’s interactions with our family is always handled in a calm, nurturing and informative matter to all of us. She cares about her patients and wants to help ease the parents concerns that pop up from time to time. She also spends times chatting with my children on their level of maturity. She has an online portal so patients and parents can ask questions at anytime. As a parent of young children it’s reassuring to know I can ask medical & mental health questions as we are living through this current pandemic.
About Dr. Ann Becker, MD
- Pediatrics
- 35 years of experience
- English
- 1194791863
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF MASSACHUSETTS / BOSTON CAMPUS
