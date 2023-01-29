See All Dermatologists in Leawood, KS
Dr. Ann Blake, MD

Dermatology
4.7 (730)
Accepting new patients
12 years of experience

Overview

Dr. Ann Blake, MD is a Dermatologist in Leawood, KS. They specialize in Dermatology, has 12 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from Univ Of Ks Sch Of Med|University Of Kansas School Of Medicine, Kansas City, Ks.

Dr. Blake works at U.S. Dermatology Partners Leawood in Leawood, KS. They frequently treat conditions like Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    U.S. Dermatology Partners Leawood
    11550 Granada St Fl 2, Leawood, KS 66211 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (913) 451-7546

Experience & Treatment Frequency

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 731 ratings
    Patient Ratings (731)
    5 Star
    (604)
    4 Star
    (72)
    3 Star
    (23)
    2 Star
    (10)
    1 Star
    (22)
    Jan 29, 2023
    Visit went well. No wait upon arrival or in treatment room.
    Rick Shelby — Jan 29, 2023
    About Dr. Ann Blake, MD

    Dermatology
    12 years of experience
    English
    1750655585
    Education & Certifications

    University of Oklahoma|University Of Oklahoma Health Science Center, Oklahoma City, Ok
    Resurrection Medical Center|Resurrection Medical Center, Chicago, Il
    Univ Of Ks Sch Of Med|University Of Kansas School Of Medicine, Kansas City, Ks
    Dermatology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Ann Blake, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Blake is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Blake has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Blake works at U.S. Dermatology Partners Leawood in Leawood, KS. View the full address on Dr. Blake’s profile.

    Dr. Blake has seen patients for Moles (Benign Skin Lesions), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Blake on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    731 patients have reviewed Dr. Blake. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Blake.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Blake, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Blake appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

