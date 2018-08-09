Dr. Bridges has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Ann Bridges, MD
Overview of Dr. Ann Bridges, MD
Dr. Ann Bridges, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Seattle, WA. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 37 years of experience. They graduated from NORTHWESTERN UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Swedish First Hill Campus.
Dr. Bridges' Office Locations
The Polyclinic Madison Center904 7th Ave Fl 3, Seattle, WA 98104 Directions (206) 860-4541
The Polyclinic - Northgate Plaza - Diagnostic Imaging9709 3rd Ave NE, Seattle, WA 98115 Directions (206) 860-4541
Hospital Affiliations
- Swedish First Hill Campus
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
She takes time to understand you and your health. Also she is smart as a whip. Highly recommended.
About Dr. Ann Bridges, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 37 years of experience
- English
- 1811963424
Education & Certifications
- NORTHWESTERN UNIVERSITY
