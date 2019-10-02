Overview of Dr. Ann Brotzman, DO

Dr. Ann Brotzman, DO is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Bethlehem, PA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from Philadelphia College of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with Lehigh Valley Hospital - Cedar Crest, Lehigh Valley Hospital - Coordinated Health Allentown, St. Luke's Hospital - Bethlehem Campus and St. Luke’s Anderson Campus.



Dr. Brotzman works at LVPG Family and Internal Medicine-Bethlehem Township in Bethlehem, PA with other offices in Allentown, PA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.