Dr. Ann Buhl, MD
Overview of Dr. Ann Buhl, MD
Dr. Ann Buhl, MD is an Oncology Specialist in Valley Stream, NY. They specialize in Oncology, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from New York Medical College and is affiliated with Mount Sinai South Nassau.
Dr. Buhl's Office Locations
South Nassau Cancer Care Center1 S CENTRAL AVE, Valley Stream, NY 11580 Directions (516) 632-3350Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Mount Sinai South Nassau
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
I had cysts removed and love her thank God ann buhl and the staff jennifer, ana maria more staff girl the are sweet and very helpful and they give you great support even you have cancer they help you...thank you ann buhl I am so great fully I recommend to every one
About Dr. Ann Buhl, MD
- Oncology
- 30 years of experience
- English
- 1710986278
Education & Certifications
- New York Medical College
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Buhl has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Buhl accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Buhl has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Buhl has seen patients for Colposcopy, Gynecologic Cancer and Uterine Cancer, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Buhl on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
34 patients have reviewed Dr. Buhl. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Buhl.
