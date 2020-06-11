Dr. Bukacek has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Ann Bukacek, MD
Overview of Dr. Ann Bukacek, MD
Dr. Ann Bukacek, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Kalispell, MT. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 37 years of experience. They graduated from University of Illinois College of Medicine and is affiliated with Cabinet Peaks Medical Center, Logan Health - Whitefish, Logan Health Medical Center and The Healthcenter.
Dr. Bukacek works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Dr. Bukacek's Office Locations
-
1
Hosanna Health Care PC1 Sunset Plz, Kalispell, MT 59901 Directions (406) 755-7785
Hospital Affiliations
- Cabinet Peaks Medical Center
- Logan Health - Whitefish
- Logan Health Medical Center
- The Healthcenter
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Bukacek?
It takes great courage and conviction to disagree with the medical convention. Thanks Dr. Bukacek. FYI: this review board is skewed. 14 of 18 reviews chose 5 stars, but when you click the button to view by "Highest" you get only one five-star and then the 4 one-stars are displayed. Misleading - looks like a thumb on the scale. (and those 4 are anonymous as well)
About Dr. Ann Bukacek, MD
- Internal Medicine
- 37 years of experience
- English
- 1295707776
Education & Certifications
- University of Illinois College of Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Bukacek accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Bukacek has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Bukacek works at
21 patients have reviewed Dr. Bukacek. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bukacek.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Bukacek, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Bukacek appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.