Dr. Ann Camac, MD
Overview of Dr. Ann Camac, MD
Dr. Ann Camac, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Lexington, MA. They specialize in Neurology, has 38 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from University of Rochester School of Medicine and is affiliated with Lahey Hospital and Medical Center.
Dr. Camac works at
Dr. Camac's Office Locations
Lahey Outpatient Center - Lexington16 Hayden Ave, Lexington, MA 02421 Directions (781) 372-7194
Hospital Affiliations
- Lahey Hospital and Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Camac is one of my favorite doctors. She is patient with me, listens to me and my concerns, doesn’t push new medications on me. I would recommend her to anyone! As for the staff, just got off the phone with a secretary and she was rude and short with me, very unprofessional. Waiting to make an appointment, been on hold for over ten minutes. Not good.
About Dr. Ann Camac, MD
- Neurology
- 38 years of experience
- English
- 1275630212
Education & Certifications
- Neur Inst/Colum-Presby Med
- Montefiore Medical Center - Moses Division
- University of Rochester School of Medicine
- Neurology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Camac has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Camac accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Camac has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Camac works at
Dr. Camac has seen patients for All Headaches (incl. Migraine), Migraine and Headache, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Camac on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
14 patients have reviewed Dr. Camac. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Camac.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Camac, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Camac appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.