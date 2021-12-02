Dr. Ann Chauffe, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Chauffe is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Ann Chauffe, DO
Overview of Dr. Ann Chauffe, DO
Dr. Ann Chauffe, DO is a Rheumatology Specialist in Gainesville, FL. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 16 years of experience, and is board certified in Rheumatology. They graduated from NOVA SOUTHEASTERN UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Ochsner Lafayette General Medical Center, Ochsner St. Martin Hospital, Ochsner University Hospital And Clinics and Opelousas General Health System.
Dr. Chauffe works at
Dr. Chauffe's Office Locations
UF Health Rheumatology - Medical Specialties - Medical Plaza1549 Gale Lemerand Dr, Gainesville, FL 32610 Directions (352) 265-4846Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Ochsner Lafayette General Medical Center
- Ochsner St. Martin Hospital
- Ochsner University Hospital And Clinics
- Opelousas General Health System
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Cigna
- First Health
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr.Chauffe is wonderful, and very knowledgeable. She always went above and beyond for me.. She did stuff for me that was out of her scope of work, things she didn’t have to do, but she did it anyway…She will be missed, but I wish her luck wherever she is moving on to
About Dr. Ann Chauffe, DO
- Rheumatology
- 16 years of experience
- English
- 1306039201
Education & Certifications
- University of Florida College of Medicine
- Hospital Of The University Of Pennsylvania
- NOVA SOUTHEASTERN UNIVERSITY
- Rheumatology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Chauffe has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Chauffe accepts Aetna and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Chauffe has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Chauffe works at
Dr. Chauffe has seen patients for Arthritis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Chauffe on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Chauffe. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Chauffe.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Chauffe, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Chauffe appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.