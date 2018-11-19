See All Family Doctors in San Francisco, CA
Dr. Ann Dallman, MD

Family Medicine
5.0 (2)
Accepting new patients
34 years of experience

Overview

Dr. Ann Dallman, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in San Francisco, CA. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from University of California At Berkeley and is affiliated with Zuckerberg San Francisco General Hospital and Trauma Center.

Dr. Dallman works at Potrero Hill Health Center--San Francisco Health Network in San Francisco, CA. They are accepting new patients.

Locations

  1. 1
    Potrero Hill Health Center
    1050 WISCONSIN ST, San Francisco, CA 94107 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (415) 648-3022
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Zuckerberg San Francisco General Hospital and Trauma Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Ratings & Reviews
5.0
Average provider rating
Based on 2 ratings
Patient Ratings (2)
5 Star
(2)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(0)
About Dr. Ann Dallman, MD

  • Family Medicine
Years of Experience
  • 34 years of experience
Languages Spoken
  • English
NPI Number
  • 1821146564
Education & Certifications

Medical Education
  • University of California At Berkeley
Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Ann Dallman, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Dallman is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Dallman has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Dallman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Dallman works at Potrero Hill Health Center--San Francisco Health Network in San Francisco, CA. View the full address on Dr. Dallman’s profile.

2 patients have reviewed Dr. Dallman. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Dallman.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Dallman, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Dallman appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

