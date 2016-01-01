See All Critical Care Surgeons in Philadelphia, PA
Dr. Deviney Rattigan, MD Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Dr. Deviney Rattigan, MD

Critical Care Surgery
0.0 (0)
Accepting new patients
9 years of experience

Overview

Dr. Deviney Rattigan, MD is a Critical Care Surgery Specialist in Philadelphia, PA. They specialize in Critical Care Surgery, has 9 years of experience. They graduated from Jefferson Medical College Of Thomas Jefferson University and is affiliated with Thomas Jefferson University Hospital and Jefferson Methodist Hospital.

Dr. Rattigan works at Academic Surgical Associates in Philadelphia, PA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield, Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey and UnitedHealthCare as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Academic Surgical Associates
    1100 Walnut St Fl 5, Philadelphia, PA 19107 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Constipation
Hemorrhoids
Inguinal Hernia
Constipation
Hemorrhoids
Inguinal Hernia

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Constipation Chevron Icon
Hemorrhoids Chevron Icon
Inguinal Hernia Chevron Icon
Peripheral Artery Catheterization Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    Insurance Accepted

    • Ambetter
    • Amerihealth
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Buckeye Community Health Plan
    • Consumer Health Network
    • CorVel
    • Galaxy Health Network
    • Geisinger Health Plan
    • Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
    • Keystone Health Plan East
    • QualCare
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • Worker's Compensation

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews

    Be the first to leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Rattigan?

    Photo: Dr. Deviney Rattigan, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Deviney Rattigan, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Rattigan to family and friends

    Dr. Rattigan's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Rattigan

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Deviney Rattigan, MD.

    About Dr. Deviney Rattigan, MD

    Specialties
    • Critical Care Surgery
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 9 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    Gender
    • Female
    Gender
    NPI Number
    • 1649660804
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Rutgers New Jersey Medical School
    Fellowship
    Residency
    • Cooper University Hospital
    Residency
    Medical Education
    • Jefferson Medical College Of Thomas Jefferson University
    Medical Education

    Hospital Affiliations

    • Thomas Jefferson University Hospital
    • Jefferson Methodist Hospital

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Deviney Rattigan, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Rattigan is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Rattigan accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield, Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey and UnitedHealthCare, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

    Dr. Rattigan has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Rattigan works at Academic Surgical Associates in Philadelphia, PA. View the full address on Dr. Rattigan’s profile.

    Dr. Rattigan has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Rattigan.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Rattigan, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Rattigan appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.