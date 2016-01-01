Dr. Ann Dibella, DMD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Dibella is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Ann Dibella, DMD
Overview
Dr. Ann Dibella, DMD is a Dentistry Practitioner in Lake Worth, FL.
Dr. Dibella works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
DiBella, Ann M. DMD415 S Federal Hwy, Lake Worth, FL 33460 Directions (561) 328-4981
View All Accepted Carriers
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Dibella?
About Dr. Ann Dibella, DMD
- Dentistry
- English
- 1750685715
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Dibella has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Dibella accepts UnitedHealthCare, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Dibella has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Dibella works at
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Dibella. The overall rating for this provider is 3.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Dibella.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Dibella, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Dibella appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.