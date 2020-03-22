Dr. Ann Fahey, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Fahey is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Ann Fahey, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Ann Fahey, MD
Dr. Ann Fahey, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Camden, NJ. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from CORNELL UNIVERSITY / NEW YORK STATE STATUTORY COLLEGES and is affiliated with Cooper University Hospital.
Dr. Fahey works at
Dr. Fahey's Office Locations
-
1
Cooper Bone & Joint Institute3 Cooper Plz Rm 403, Camden, NJ 08103 Directions
-
2
Cooper Surgical Care at Voorhees6200 Main St, Voorhees, NJ 08043 Directions
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- QualCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Fahey?
Love Dr. Fahey! Sorry to say she has had to operated on me twice for breast cancer, 2011 and 2019. Always apologizing if she runs a little late! Answers each and every question you may have. Gentle, kind and sympathetic. Would use no one else!
About Dr. Ann Fahey, MD
- Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
- 35 years of experience
- English
- Female
- 1386737997
Education & Certifications
- Cooper Hospital University Medical Center|Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center
- North Shore University Hospital
- CORNELL UNIVERSITY / NEW YORK STATE STATUTORY COLLEGES
Hospital Affiliations
- Cooper University Hospital
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Fahey has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Fahey accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Fahey using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Fahey has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Fahey works at
Dr. Fahey has seen patients for Breast Lift Surgery, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Fahey on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
16 patients have reviewed Dr. Fahey. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Fahey.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Fahey, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Fahey appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.