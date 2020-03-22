See All Plastic Surgeons in Camden, NJ
Dr. Ann Fahey, MD

Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
4.1 (16)
Map Pin Small Camden, NJ
Accepting new patients
35 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Ann Fahey, MD

Dr. Ann Fahey, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Camden, NJ. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from CORNELL UNIVERSITY / NEW YORK STATE STATUTORY COLLEGES and is affiliated with Cooper University Hospital.

Dr. Fahey works at Cooper Bone & Joint Institute in Camden, NJ with other offices in Voorhees, NJ. They frequently treat conditions like Breast Lift Surgery along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Fahey's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Cooper Bone & Joint Institute
    3 Cooper Plz Rm 403, Camden, NJ 08103 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions
  2. 2
    Cooper Surgical Care at Voorhees
    6200 Main St, Voorhees, NJ 08043 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Breast Lift Surgery
Gynecomastia
Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant
Breast Lift Surgery
Gynecomastia
Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant

Treatment frequency



Breast Lift Surgery Chevron Icon
Gynecomastia Chevron Icon
Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant Chevron Icon
Abdominoplasty Chevron Icon
Adjacent Tissue Transfer Chevron Icon
Breast Reconstruction Chevron Icon
Breast Reduction Chevron Icon
Localized Fat Deposits Chevron Icon
Skin and Tissue Reduction Chevron Icon
Wound Repair Chevron Icon
Bedsores Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Bedsores
Breast Augmentation Chevron Icon
Breast Ptosis Chevron Icon
Congenital Anomalies of Breast Chevron Icon
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy) Chevron Icon
Excision of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Excision of Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Excision of Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Facial Reconstruction Chevron Icon
Liposuction Chevron Icon
Nipple Reconstruction Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Skin Grafts Chevron Icon
    Insurance Accepted

    • Aetna
    • Amerihealth
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • QualCare

    Ratings & Reviews

    4.1
    Average provider rating
    Based on 16 ratings
    Patient Ratings (16)
    5 Star
    (12)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (3)
    Mar 22, 2020
    Love Dr. Fahey! Sorry to say she has had to operated on me twice for breast cancer, 2011 and 2019. Always apologizing if she runs a little late! Answers each and every question you may have. Gentle, kind and sympathetic. Would use no one else!
    Alice Talucci — Mar 22, 2020
    About Dr. Ann Fahey, MD

    Specialties
    • Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
    Years of Experience
    • 35 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Gender
    • Female
    NPI Number
    • 1386737997
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Cooper Hospital University Medical Center|Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center
    Internship
    • North Shore University Hospital
    Medical Education
    • CORNELL UNIVERSITY / NEW YORK STATE STATUTORY COLLEGES
    Hospital Affiliations

    • Cooper University Hospital

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Ann Fahey, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Fahey is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Fahey has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Fahey has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Fahey has seen patients for Breast Lift Surgery, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Fahey on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    16 patients have reviewed Dr. Fahey. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Fahey.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Fahey, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Fahey appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

