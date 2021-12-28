Dr. Ann Flynn, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Flynn is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Ann Flynn, MD
Overview
Dr. Ann Flynn, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in South Jordan, UT. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 18 years of experience. They graduated from NEW YORK MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Sevier Valley Hospital and University Of Utah Hospitals And Clinics.
Dr. Flynn works at
Locations
-
1
University of Utah Health Care5126 W DAYBREAK PKWY, South Jordan, UT 84009 Directions (801) 213-9797
-
2
University of Utah Health50 N Medical Dr, Salt Lake City, UT 84132 Directions (801) 213-9797
Hospital Affiliations
- Sevier Valley Hospital
- University Of Utah Hospitals And Clinics
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Flynn?
Dr. Flynn is an amazing doctor, very caring, explains steps and procedures along the way! Highly recommend her to any and all gastro patients.
About Dr. Ann Flynn, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 18 years of experience
- English
- 1386790988
Education & Certifications
- NEW YORK MEDICAL COLLEGE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Flynn has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Flynn accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Flynn has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Flynn works at
Dr. Flynn has seen patients for Inflammatory Bowel Disease, Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis and Crohn's Disease, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Flynn on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Flynn. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Flynn.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Flynn, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Flynn appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.