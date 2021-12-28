Overview

Dr. Ann Flynn, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in South Jordan, UT. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 18 years of experience. They graduated from NEW YORK MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Sevier Valley Hospital and University Of Utah Hospitals And Clinics.



Dr. Flynn works at South Jordan Health Center Pediatric Clinic in South Jordan, UT with other offices in Salt Lake City, UT. They frequently treat conditions like Inflammatory Bowel Disease, Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis and Crohn's Disease along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.