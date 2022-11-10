Dr. Ann Gage, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Gage is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Ann Gage, MD
Overview of Dr. Ann Gage, MD
Dr. Ann Gage, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Nashville, TN. They graduated from University Of Cincinnati College Of Medicine and is affiliated with Tristar Centennial Medical Center.
Dr. Gage works at
Dr. Gage's Office Locations
-
1
Centennial Heart - Patterson St2400 Patterson St Ste 502, Nashville, TN 37203 Directions (629) 219-7271Monday7:00am - 5:00pmTuesday7:00am - 5:00pmWednesday7:00am - 5:00pmThursday7:00am - 5:00pmFriday7:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- Tristar Centennial Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Cigna
- First Health
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Gage?
Dr. Gage is great!! Very informative and takes the time to answer any and all questions. The whole office is well run and efficient.
About Dr. Ann Gage, MD
- Cardiology
- English
- 1124319595
Education & Certifications
- Cleveland Clinic
- Cleveland Clinic
- VANDERBILT UNIVERSITY
- University Of Cincinnati College Of Medicine
- Cardiovascular Disease, Critical Care Medicine and Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Gage has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Gage accepts Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Gage has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Gage works at
Dr. Gage has seen patients for Heart Attack (Acute Myocardial Infarction), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Gage on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Gage. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Gage.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Gage, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Gage appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.