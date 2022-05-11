See All Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinologists in Monsey, NY
Dr. Geny George, MD

Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
5.0 (1)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Geny George, MD

Dr. Geny George, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Monsey, NY. 

Dr. George works at Community Medical & Dental Care, Inc. - Dental in Monsey, NY with other offices in Bridgeport, CT and Trumbull, CT. They frequently treat conditions like Diabetes Type 1 along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. George's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Community Medical & Dental Care, Inc. - Dental
    40 Robert Pitt Dr, Monsey, NY 10952 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (845) 352-6800
    Monday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 9:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 9:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 9:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 2:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed
  2. 2
    Hartford HealthCare Medical Group
    4699 Main St Ste 209, Bridgeport, CT 06606 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (475) 210-4320
  3. 3
    Hartford HealthCare Medical Group
    115 Technology Dr Unit C101, Trumbull, CT 06611 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (203) 372-7200

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

  • St. Vincent's Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Diabetes Type 1
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations
Vitamin D Deficiency
Diabetes Type 1
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations
Vitamin D Deficiency

Diabetes Type 1 Chevron Icon
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations Chevron Icon
Vitamin D Deficiency Chevron Icon
Calcium Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Diabetes Type 2 Chevron Icon
Diabetic Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Dyslipidemia Chevron Icon
Hypercalcemia Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Hypoglycemia Chevron Icon
Hypothyroidism Chevron Icon
Lipid Disorders Chevron Icon
Mineral Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Thyroid Goiter Chevron Icon
Vitamin B Deficiency Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Abnormal Thyroid Chevron Icon
Acne Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Acne
Anemia Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Anemia
Asymptomatic Post-Menopausal Status Chevron Icon
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema) Chevron Icon
Chronic Fatigue Syndrome Chevron Icon
Dizziness Chevron Icon
Fertility Preservation Chevron Icon
Folic Acid Deficiency Chevron Icon
Gas-Bloat Syndrome Chevron Icon
Hair Loss Chevron Icon
Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Heart Palpitations Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Hypogonadism Chevron Icon
Hypokalemia Chevron Icon
Iodine Deficiency Chevron Icon
Malaise and Fatigue Chevron Icon
Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders Chevron Icon
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) Chevron Icon
Obesity Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Obesity
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Overweight Chevron Icon
Perimenopause Chevron Icon
Peripheral Nerve Disorders Chevron Icon
Potassium Deficiency Chevron Icon
Proteinuria Chevron Icon
Rash Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Rash
Sickle Cell Disease Chevron Icon
Sinus Tachycardia Chevron Icon
Symptomatic Menopause Chevron Icon
Testicular Dysfunction Chevron Icon
Tobacco Use Disorder Chevron Icon
Vertigo Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Vertigo
Vitamin B12 Deficiency Chevron Icon

5.0
Average provider rating
Based on 1 ratings
Patient Ratings (1)
5 Star
(1)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(0)
May 11, 2022
Ann George is a wonderful clinician. Gives the patient ample time to discuss the problem. I will recommend her to others. Keep up the good work.
Ann T. — May 11, 2022
Read more reviews on Healthgrades
About Dr. Geny George, MD

Specialties
  • Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
Languages Spoken
  • English
NPI Number
  • 1073870697
A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

Education & Certifications

Board Certifications
  • Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology and Internal Medicine
